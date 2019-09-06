EFF leader Julius Malema mourns Robert Mugabe

Julius Sello Malema, leader of a South African opposition party, Economic Freedom Fighters, has mourned the death of Zimbabwe’s former president, Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

Malema who is a huge admirer of Mugabe during his tenure as the president described him as a martyr of the African revolution.

Said Malema:

I’m saddened by the passing of our martyr & giant of the African Revolution cde President Robert Mugabe. Let’s continue the fight & protect his legacy. We must not allow our enemies to tell us how to remember him; we know our heroes. May his soul rest in revolutionary peace.

African Presidents on Mugabe

African Presidents have sent condolence messages mourning former President Robert Mugabe who died at the age of 95.

Zambian President H.E. Edgar Lungu said,

I am saddened at the passing of a Pan-Africanist and Zimbabwe’s founding father, Cde Robert #Mugabe. He will be remembered for his fight for Africa’s liberation and fearlessly defending the continent. His place in the annals of Africa’s history is assured. We mourn with Zimbabwe.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa added,

“South Africans join the people and government of Zimbabwe in mourning the passing of a liberation fighter and champion of Africa’s cause against colonialism. Under President Mugabe’s leadership, Zimbabwe’s sustained and valiant struggle against colonialism inspired our own struggle against apartheid and built in us the hope that one day South Africa too would be free. During the decades of our own struggle, Zimbabwe’s liberation movement supported our own liberation movement to fight oppression on multiple fronts. After Zimbabwe achieved independence, the apartheid state brutalised and violated Zimbabwe as punishment for supporting our own Struggle. Many Zimbabweans paid with their lives so that we could be free. We will never forget or dishonor this sacrifice and solidarity.”

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta also said,