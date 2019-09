SINGAPORE: Former first Lady Grace Mugabe covered her face as she left a funeral parlour in Singapore today following the death of her husband, former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe who passed away aged 95.

The grieving widow slipped out of Gleaneagle’s Hospital after her husband passed away at 10.40am.

Later the family, Bona and a woman believed to be Grace’s sister, attended the Chapel of Rest funeral parlour to pay their respects.