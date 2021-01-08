The outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump says he will not attend President-Elect Joe Biden’s inauguration as his successor.

Biden who was recently endorsed by the country’s legislative arm as new US President is expected to take oath of office and move into the White House on 20 January 2021, but Trump says he won’t attend.

Trump made the disclosure that he won’t be attending Biden’s inauguration on his microblog Twitter handle.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” he tweeted.

Trump who only served one term in the Oval Office is bitter for losing the Presidency to Biden and had been claiming that the votes were rigged.

He recently stirred riots with his unsubstantiated vote rigging claims, this saw property being destroyed, people dying others injured as protesters invaded the Capitol where senators were endorsing Biden’s win.

This saw him being lambasted and suspended from tweeting harmful statements on his Twitter account.

In the same light Mark Zuckerberg, barred him from posting anything on Facebook for the reminder of his days in office.

Meanwhile, calls for him to be removed from office were also being made, with critics saying he is no longer fit for office, after inciting his supporters to riot against government.

-Zwnews