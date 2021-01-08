The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says they are investigating a case of rape in which a complainant (18) was raped during a photo shoot by a suspect (33) in Bulawayo.

The incident occured in December 2020.

The complainant is believed to be a model and was going through a photo shoot session, when she was raped.

Meanwhile, the police has since urged models not to go to secluded places for photo shooting, with no other women accompanying them.

“Models are urged not to go for private photo shootings without being accompanied by other women,” says the police.

In another matter, the police in Bulawayo are also investigating a case of baby dumping which occurred on 05/01/21.

According to the police an approximately one week old baby was found dumped, picked by a Good Samaritan and taken to a place of safety.

