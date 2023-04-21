Chief Svosve from Mashonaland East Province says the government should treat them as Kings, with a number of allowances and state security details.

“We are actually have limited perks from the government.

“We should be treated as Kings, we should have houses and bodyguards from government’, says Chief Svosve from Mashonaland East responding to the criticism government received after it allocated cars to Chiefs.

Recently, President Emmerson Mnangagwa pampered the newly installed chiefs with new cars and promised to improve their living conditions while urging them to defend their land ahead of the general elections.

Mnangagwa made the remarks during the annual chief’s conference held in Bulawayo under the theme, “Cultural Foundation for Community Development”

Mnangagwa assured traditional leaders that the government will construct access roads to their homesteads, and provide them with medical aid cover, clean water and solar energy.

Mnangagwa also promised that the government will look into the welfare of headmen.

“Our voters are under you since you have come in numbers, I hope you have trust in me, if you had no trust in me you were not going to come in big numbers.

“Since you have trust in the second republic, we have trust in yourtraditional leaders in that you have to defend our land. You have to defend the identity and the respect of the African person,’’ said Mnangagwa.

New cars were handed over to 38 newly installed chiefs while the rest of the country’s chiefs will receive theirs in batches.

Mnangagwa also revealed that the chief’s council will be allocated office space at the new parliament building while the government will work on building community courts.

Zwnews