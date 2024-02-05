Transport minister Mhona tours Mbudzi Roundabout, amid reports that funds were stolen

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona today led a Media Tour of the Mbudzi Interchange project.

He was accompanied by the Minister of State for Harare Province Charles Tawengwa, Deputy Minister Joshua Sacco and several semi officials.

The Mbudzi interchange uses grade separation to allow seamless movement of traffic.

The interchange consists of 13 bridges on site and 2 more bridges on associated routes (Harare drive and Amalinda).

Apparently, progress at Mbudzi Roundabout has reportedly slowed down amid allegations that some funds were stolen.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) recently arrested the Deputy Director of the Road Services Division in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Ernest Shenje.

ZACC said Shenje has been arrested on accusations of fraudulently claiming US$1 003 417 in compensation for a property affected by the construction of the new interchange at Mbudzi roundabout, along Simon Mazorodze Road, in Harare.

He apoeared in court recently and was given bail.

Confirming his arrest at the time, ZACC said in a statement:

“ZACC has arrested Mr Ernest Shenje, Dep Director Road Services Division in the Min of Transport & Infrastructure Dvt on charges of fraud, over a fraudulent claim of USD1 003 417-00 as compensation for a property affected by the construction of a multi-level interchange at Mbudzi.

“Shenje, working in cahoots with one Levy Idana [who is still at large] and some lawyers, manufactured a fraudulent agreement of sale purporting that Levy Idana was the owner of Subdivision A of Subdivision B of Delft of Hopely which was in the name of John Maloney.

“They used the fraudulent agreement of sale to claim compensation, misrepresenting that Idana had purchased the property.

“Shenje went on to facilitate the processing working together with other Ministry officials. As a result, Idana was paid USD200 000.00.”

Few weeks ago, a local weekly publication reported that ZACC had questioned several directors at the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure Development over alleged fraudulent activities linked to Mbudzi Traffic Interchange project funds.

According to the report, the officials were quizzed by ZACC after whistle-blowers leaked details linking them to the “pillage” of a fund meant to compensate owners of companies and houses who were moved to pave the way for the construction of the traffic interchange.

