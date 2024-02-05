Chamisa has dictatorial power to decide for everyone, this is not good, says Chin’ono

Political activist and renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says it is not good for any party leader to have absolute power to the extent that they decide for everyone.

Chin’ono says the fact that some (CCC) legislators have resigned in solidarity with him and are now waiting for Chamisa to give them direction on way forward shows that he has absolute power to decide for everyone.

He writes:

“I thought that all resigning MPs said that they are waiting for Nelson Chamisa’s political direction.

“This is what happens when there is no collective decision making in an organisation or grouping, and when one person is given the ultimate power to decide for everyone.

“He will decide and you all have to follow him and his decisions regardless whether there are right or wrong because through bootlicking and brown nosing, you would have surrendered your rights to a healthy decision making process.

“Effective collective decision-making is important in any organisation or political grouping.

“It ensures that all diverse perspectives are considered, and it ensures that everyone is bound by the decisions made.

“A balance between leadership and collaboration is essential to avoid centralised decision-making pitfalls as we are now seeing.

“Perhaps there is genuine mistrust, and the leaking of this screenshot is grounds for that mistrust!”

Chamisa is believed to be planning to launch a new party soon.

Zwnews