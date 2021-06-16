Mashonaland Holdings has disclosed that its long-awaited plan to turn Harare’s Charter House into a hotel will now only start in the second half of 2021.

Charter House, situated along Samora Michael is set to be completely transformed into a Five Star Hotel an extensive measure to shed off the ever decaying mode of dilapidation that has engulfed the entirety of urban buildings of Harare City in the past decade of years.

The company says it experienced delays in commencement of planned development projects due to COVID19-induced lockdowns.

Charter House is a 12-storey office block with a distinctive concave tower dominating the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and Julius Nyerere Way, overlooking the Mbuya Nehanda statue.

It was designed by Francis Lorne for Anglo America and built in 1958.

It housed their head offices until it was purchased by Mashonaland Holdings in 2003 as part of a restructuring process.

-Zwnews