Minister of Health Dr Constantino Chiwenga

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has declared, Mhangura; Masvingo district; Chiredzi; Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and northern suburbs (in Bulawayo); and Mt Darwin as new hotspots for Covid 19.

Apparently, the ministry did not indicate if these areas are going to be placed under lockdown.

Meanwhile, the country recorded two deaths and 241 new cases of Covid-19 yesterday.

Cumulatively, Zimbabwe has recorded 1 637 deaths.

Below is a summary of the Covid 19 situation in the country, as of yesterday.

-zwnews