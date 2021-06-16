Zimbabwe today is joining the rest of the continent celebrate the Day of the African Child (DAC).

This year, the day is being commemorated under the theme “30 years after the adoption of the Charter: accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2040 for an Africa fit for children.”

The day came about after the killing of school children in South Africa by the colonial regime.

On 16 June 1976 In Soweto, South Africa, thousands of black schoolchildren took to the streets to protest about the inferior quality of their education and to demand their right to be taught in their own language.

Hundreds of them were shot down; and in the two weeks of protest that followed, more than a hundred people were killed and more than a thousand injured.

To honour their courage and in memory of those killed, in 1991 the Organisation of African Unity (now the African Union) established the Day of the DAC.

-Zwnews