A heart-wrenching incident unfolded on New Year’s Eve along the Harare-Mutare Road, resulting in the untimely death of a committed female officer from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) who was on duty at a roadblock. The devastating accident occurred at the 51-kilometre peg, sending shockwaves through both the community and the law enforcement fraternity.

The unforeseen tragedy involved a haulage truck, identified by its registration number ACZ 3265 and owned by Shereni Transport, experiencing a dislodgement of a trailer wheel. In a cruel twist of fate, the loose wheel struck the officer who was positioned at the side of the road. The ZRP confirmed the sorrowful turn of events, stating:

“The ZRP confirms the unfortunate death of a Police officer at the 51-kilometre peg along Harare-Mutare Road when a haulage truck… dislodged a trailer wheel. The wheel hit the female Police officer who was standing on the left side of the road. She passed on, on admission at Borradale Hospital.”

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the National Police Spokesperson for the ZRP, officially acknowledged the grievous loss, affirming that the incident transpired during New Year’s Eve at a roadblock in Marondera.

Expressing profound sadness over the officer’s demise, Nyathi stated:

“A police officer died on New Year’s Eve following an accident at a roadblock in Marondera along the Harare – Mutare highway. The officer died after being hit by a wheel that had dislodged from the trailer of a haulage truck. She was rushed to a local hospital but died on admission.”

Nyathi assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover every detail surrounding this heart-rending incident. He reassured the community that more information would be shared as the investigation progresses.

The untimely loss of this dedicated officer has plunged the ZRP into mourning, with colleagues and the community grieving the tragic passing of a valiant member. Assistant Commissioner Nyathi expressed:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague in such a tragic manner. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”