Several English Premier League (EPL) players have received calls to represent their countries in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2023 and Asia Cup 2024. Here’s a breakdown by team:

AFC Bournemouth – 2

Dango Ouattara (Forward, Burkina Faso)

Antoine Semenyo (Forward, Ghana)

Note: Midfielder Hamed Traore was initially named in Ivory Coast’s provisional squad but did not make the final cut due to contracting malaria.

Arsenal – 3

Mohamed Elneny (Midfielder, Egypt)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Defender, Japan)

Note: Midfielder Thomas Partey was in Ghana’s provisional squad but was excluded from the final squad due to injury.

Aston Villa – 1

Bertrand Traore (Midfielder, Burkina Faso)

Brentford – 4

Saman Ghoddos (Midfielder, Iran)

Kim Ji-soo (Defender, South Korea)

Frank Onyeka (Midfielder, Nigeria)

Yoane Wissa (Forward, DR Congo)

Note: Midfielder Bryan Mbeumo, initially in Cameroon’s provisional squad, was excluded due to an ankle injury.

Brighton – 2

Simon Adingra (Forward, Ivory Coast)

Kaoru Mitoma (Forward, Japan)

Note: Midfielder Samy Chouchane, initially named in Tunisia’s provisional squad, did not make the final squad.

Burnley – 1

Lyle Foster (Forward, South Africa)

Note: Foster was excluded from the final squad due to the recurrence of a mental health issue.

Chelsea – 1

Nicolas Jackson (Forward, Senegal)

Crystal Palace – 1

Jordan Ayew (Forward, Ghana)

Cheick Doucoure (Midfielder, Mali)

Everton – 1

Idrissa Gueye (Midfielder, Senegal)

Fulham – 3

Fode Ballo-Toure (Defender, Senegal) On loan from AC Milan

Calvin Bassey (Defender, Nigeria)

Alex Iwobi (Midfielder, Nigeria)

Liverpool – 2

Wataru Endo (Midfielder, Japan)

Mohamed Salah (Forward, Egypt)

Luton – 1

Issa Kabore (Defender, Burkina Faso)

Note: Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, initially in DR Congo’s provisional squad, did not make the final squad.

Manchester City – 0

Manchester United – 3

Sofyan Amrabat (Midfielder, Morocco) On loan from Fiorentina

Amad Diallo (Forward, Ivory Coast)

Andre Onana (Goalkeeper, Cameroon)

Note: Midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, initially in Tunisia’s provisional squad, requested to be left out of the final squad.

Newcastle – 0

Nottingham Forest – 6

Ola Aina (Defender, Nigeria)

Serge Aurier (Defender, Ivory Coast)

Willy Boly (Defender, Ivory Coast)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Midfielder, Senegal)

Moussa Niakhate (Defender, Senegal)

Ibrahim Sangare (Midfielder, Ivory Coast)

Note: Forward Benie Traore, initially in the Ivory Coast provisional squad, was excluded from the final squad.

Sheffield United – 2

Yasser Larouci (Defender, Algeria) On loan from Troyes

Anis Ben Slimane (Midfielder, Tunisia)

Note: Forward Benie Traore, initially in the Ivory Coast provisional squad, was excluded from the final squad.

Tottenham – 3

Yves Bissouma (Midfielder, Mali)

Son Heung-min (Forward, South Korea)

Pape Matar Sarr (Midfielder, Senegal)

West Ham – 2

Nayef Aguerd (Defender, Morocco)

Mohammed Kudus (Midfielder, Ghana)

Note: Forward Maxwel Cornet, initially in the Ivory Coast provisional squad, was excluded from the final squad. Forward Said Benrahma, initially in the Algeria provisional squad, was excluded from the final squad.

Wolves – 4