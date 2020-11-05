In a tragic occurrence, a 28-year old man from Lunyame Village in Filabusi, Matabeleland South Province, died after he was fatally assaulted with a brick by a fellow villager who reportedly accused him of drinking the beer he had bought without his permission.

The puzzling details over the circumstances leading to the death of Sibusiso Dube came to light after the man accused of killing him, Melusi Ngwenya (32), who was not asked to plead, appeared before Gwanda magistrate Lerato Nyathi charged with murder.

Ngwenya was remanded in custody to Friday 10 November, 2020.

It is reported that Ngwenya was drinking beer in the company of the now deceased Dube and 29-year old Oliver Ndlovu when a bitter misunderstanding arose, with the incarcerated murder suspect accusing the pair of drinking his beer which he had left hen he went outside to relieve himself.

Representing the state, Ethel Mahachi told the court that all hell broke loose the moment Ngwenya returned and noticed that someone could have consumed his beer while he was away.

“On 10 August 2019 at around 8PM Ngwenya, Mr Dube and Mr Ndlovu were drinking beer at Lunyame Business Centre. Ngwenya left his beer and went to relieve himself and left his beer behind with Mr Dube and Mr Ndlovu. When he returned Ngwenya noticed that his beer had been consumed. He confronted Mr Dube and Mr Ndlovu over the matter and later learnt that Mr Dube had consumed his beer. Ngwenya and Mr Dube had a misunderstanding over the matter and Mr Ndlovu managed to calm them down and they continued drinking,” Mahachi said.

The court also heard that the trio later left the business centre headed for their homes.

Along the way, Mahachi said, Ngwenya again confronted Dube resulting in a fight between the two. She also said while they were fighting, Ngwenya struck Dube with a brick on the head before fleeing from the scene.

Ndlovu is said to have rushed to the business centre to seek help from other villagers so that the now deceased could immediately get medical attention.

Sadly, Dube was confirmed dead upon arrival at a local healthcare facility.

Zwnews

