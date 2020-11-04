President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Tanzania for the inauguration of President John Magufuli

Confirming the President’s arrival, Permanent Secretary for Information and Publicity, Nick Mangwana said Zimbabwe and Tanzania enjoy a very close fraternal and diplomatic relations.

He said Mnangagwa trained in Tanzania before leaving for further military training Egypt in ’60s.

Meanwhile, Magufuli won a second term, with a landslide victory of more than 84% of the vote in the just ended election. His main opponent, Tundu Lissu, earned 13% of the vote, according to the official count. Tanzania’s citizens have accepted the results.

His main challenger, Lissu, of the Party for Democracy and Progress, or Chadema, said the election was full of fraud, irregularities, and called on the international community not to accept the results.

-Zwnews

