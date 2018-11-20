Tragedy: CIO officer drowns after falling off a boat at Ncema Dam

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed that a Central Intelligence Officer Brian Umera drowned at Lower Ncema Dam in Umzingwane on Saturday during an outing with friends.

Umera who was based in Bulawayo allegedly drowned after he fell from a boat and rescuers had by yesterday not found his body. Chief Inspector Ndebele said members of the police sub aqua unit were by yesterday still searching for Umera’s body. Said Ndebele:

“I can confirm receiving a report of a male adult who drowned at Ncema Dam. We’re told that he slipped from a boat and drowned. The sub aqua unit was deployed on the same day and are still searching for the body. “