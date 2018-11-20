Hak Ja Han Moon in Zimbabwe: Korean Cult church leader divides people

The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting has welcomed Family Federation for World Peace and Unification’s leader Hak Ja Han Moon’s visit to Zimbabwe. Moon is the wife of the late Sun Myung Moon, founder of the Unification Church. The self-proclaimed messiah passed away at 92 in 2012, leaving Hak Ja Han Moon as the church leader.

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) issued a statement discouraging the christian community against attending the Peace and Family Festival set to be held in Harare tomorrow.

However in a tweet, The Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting said Government welcomes Moon’s visit to Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile a number of singers who were billed to perform at the function have pulled out following public outcry on Moon’ visit.

The controversial cult leader held a press conference yesterday and gave $20 to each journalist who attended.