In a tragic development that has left villagers from the Karuru area in Hurungwe dumbstruck, three members of the same family died from poisoning after they were struck by a venomous snake suspected to be a Black Mamba while searching for firewood.

According to a report carried in one online publication, the incident which occured a fortinight ago led to the demise of Emilia Musiiwa (nee Moyo) aged 47, her daughter Nyarai (21) and grandson Tatenda Tototo (15) between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

“The incident has left me devastated,” the late Emilia’s husband, Tapiwa Musiiwa, told NewZimbabwe.com .

He said the trio were looking for firewood when the snake bit Nyarai, prompting her mother to try and scare away the dangerous creature which, in turn, attacked her also.

Added Musiiwa:

“Sensing danger, our grandson Tatenda tried to run away but the snake pursued him and struck him. The three victims were taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately the boy died at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital yesterday (Tuesday) while my wife and daughter passed on at Sally Mugabe Hospital (formerly Harare Hospital) in Harare today (Wednesday).”

The trio are expected to be buried in Karuru Ward 8, Hurungwe today.

Zwnews