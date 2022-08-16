The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says the firing of Zimbabwe Professional Nurses Union president Robert Chiduku by government is an attack to all civil servants.

The government yesterday fired Chiduku whose association has been demanding better salaries and working conditions.

Apparently, a number of unions viewed Chiduku’s sacking as a ploy by the government to silence them.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions has demanded Chiduku’s unconditional re-instatement.

“ZCTU condemns the summary dismissal of Chiduku.

“This is a classic example of victimisation & annihilation of trade unions. We demand his unconditional reinstatement,” says ZCTU.

Zwnews