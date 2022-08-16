The trial of prominent Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) member Godfrey Karembera aka Madzibaba Veshanduko failed to kick off today after the magistrate who was supposed to hear his case was transferred to Gwanda.

This is the second time the trial of Madzibaba Veshanduko, has been postponed previously it was due to the absence of the State.

His lawyer, Doug Coltart of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights confirmed the postponement:

“We return to court on Friday with Madzibaba after his trial was once again postponed as the presiding Magistrate has been transferred to Gwanda.”

He is charged for Undermining Police Authority as defined in Section 177 (a)(i) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

It is alleged that he shouted the following to police officers:

“Mapurisa [email protected]_ makajaira kushandiswa nana Chiwenga, muri imbwa dzevanhu munoita semuno tambiriswa goridhe sei?”

Zwnews