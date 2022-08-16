Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has mocked Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa for calling himself a soldier, saying being born and bred at a military base doesn’t make one a soldier.

He was seemingly responding to Chamisa’s sentiments that he is a soldier as he grew up at Manyame Airbase familiarising with military strategies.

But, Mangwana says growing up at a military base doesn’t necessarily make Chamisa a soldier.

He implied that Chamisa is a toy soldier.

“Toy Soldier. Just grow up near something and be that thing,” he tweeted.

While addressing his supporters in Masvingo recently, Chamisa said he even applied to join the Airforce of Zimbabwe, but later chicken out for fear of dying during training.

Chamisa said vice president Constantino Chiwenga knows that he once applied to join the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

Zwnews