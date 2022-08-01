A top US official Nacy Pelosi will visit Taiwan where she will be staying overnight in Taipei, amid renewed threats from China over the move.

Pelosi who is the American Speaker of Parliament is on a tour to Asia and will also visit Taiwan.

Meanwhile, China has issued renewed warning against her visit.

China’s Eastern Theater Command has issued a strong warning to the country’s “enemies” amid ongoing tension over the potential visit of US House Speaker Pelosi to Taiwan.

The Command released a video on Monday, as China marks the anniversary of its People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The video, featuring footage of various drills and military units, urges the solders to “stand by in battle formation, be ready to fight upon command, bury all invading enemies.”

The threat was further amplified by Yi Cao, a hawkish ‘wolf warrior’ Chinese diplomat, who posted the message from the Command on Twitter.

Taiwan has been self-governed since 1949, after China’s nationalist government fled to the island following its defeat in the civil war. Beijing considers the island an integral part of the country’s territory.

While agreeing with Beijing’s ‘One China’ policy on paper, Washington maintains strong unofficial ties with Taiwan, engaging in close military cooperation with the island nation.

Beijing launched a large-scale exercise near Taiwan as Pelosi departed for Hawaii last weekend, ultimately heading for several destinations across Asia.

-Russia Today