Top 2024 E-Sports Players, revealed according to Social Media

A recent study, has revealed the most-followed eSports player on social media is the American: “Bugha”, with over 16M followers across social media.

Seth Abner, a Call of Duty player known as Scump, stands out by building his audience on Twitter (currently known as X) and Youtube, with 2.2M and 2.7M followers respectively.

Olof “Olofmeister” Gustafsson and Topias “Topson” Taavitsainen both gathered more than half of their audiences on Twitch.

A study conducted by Winz.io determined the most-followed eSports players on social media. Using data from Twitch, Instagram, Twitter and Youtube, the ranking was made based on the total number of followers across these social media.

The most followed Esports player on social media is Kyle Gersdorf, known as Bugha, who has 16 million followers on social media. The American gamer is best known for his participation in the game Fortnite: Battle Royal. Bugha tops the list with the most followers on all social networks except Twitter, where Seth Abner follows with 1.9 million followers.

The E-Sport player toplist:

Player Total followers Twitch Instagram Twitter Youtube Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf 16.1M 5.3M 4.5M 1.9M 4.4M Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok 7.2M 3.9M 1M 586K 1.7M Seth “Scump” Abner 7.0M 1.6M 551K 2.2M 2.7M Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev 6.2M 3.6M 1.6M 776K 28K Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo de Alcântara Sguario 5.0M 1.5M 1M 1.2M 1.3M Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen 2.8M 1.9M 135K 432K 341K Artour “Arteezy” Babaev 1.6M 767K 206K 637K 29K David “Aqua” Wang 1.6M 479K 104K 694K 338K

Lee Sang-hyeok, known as Faker, holds second place, gathering a total audience of 7.2M followers which is twice as less as the amount of Bugha’s followers. Faker is a professional League of Legends player. This online battle arena game brought him popularity on Twitch and Youtube where he often streams it, for the audience of 3.9M and 1.7M followers respectively.

Seth Abner or Scump

Seth Abner, known as Scump, follows closely behind Faker with the third place and 7M followers. He built his popularity by competing in Call of Duty, a first-person shooter game. Scump is the most-followed eSports player on Twitter with 2.2M followers and he uses the platform to upload stream highlights.

Other Esport players below the podium

Oleksandr Kostyliev, known as s1mple, holds the fourth place in the list of the most-followed eSports players, accumulating 6.2M followers across social media. S1mple is a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who gathered most of his audience on Twitch with 3.6M followers. At the same time, s1mple has one of the smallest audiences on Youtube of 28K subscribers, compared to other popular players on this list.

Gabriel Toledo de Alcântara Sguario, known as FalleN, becomes the fifth most-followed eSports player with a total audience of 5M followers. As one of the most influential people in Brazilian eSports, this Counter-Strike 2 player has over 1M subscribers on every social platform covered in this study, including Instagram, Youtube and Twitter, and gained the most on Twitch with 1.5M followers.

Alcântara Sguario or FalleN

Philip Dosen, known as ImperialHal, is the sixth most-followed eSports player on this list. ImperialHal is famous for his competitions in Apex Legends, a free-to-play battle-royale shooter game. Most of his follower count comes from Twitch with 1.9M. At the same time his popularity is smaller on other social media with 135K followers on Instagram and 341K followers on Youtube, compared to FalleN, Scump or Faker.

Artour Babaev holds the seventh place in this popularity rating with 1.6M followers across social media and almost matches with David Wang. Known among eSports fans as Arteezy, this Canadian player competes in Dota 2, a multiplayer online battle arena video game. Arteezy is mostly popular on Twitch and Twitter, gathering the audience of 767K and 637K followers accordingly.

David Wang, known as Aqua, follows closely with the eight place, only a few thousand followers behind Arteezy. Unlike Arteezy, this Fortnite player has the biggest audience on Twitter with 694K followers, while having a smaller audience on Instagram with 135K, same as ImperialHal.

Olof Gustafsson, a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) player better known as Olofmeister, holds the ninth place of the most-followed eSports players. His total follower count sums up to 1.4M with half of his audience coming from Twitch where he is followed by 786K accounts.

Topias Taavitsainen, better known as Topson, closes the ranking of the most-followed eSports players on social media with the tenth place and 1M followers, falling almost half a million followers behind. Similar to Olofmeister, this Finnish Dota 2 player has more than half of his audience on Twitch, while 135K and 138K people follow Topson on Instagram and Twitter.

For further information you can read the whole article about most followed esport players here.