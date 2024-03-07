Woman (36) arrested for enrolling at Morgen Zintec Teachers College using fake ZIMSEC certificate

Detectives from Criminal Investigations Department Braeside acted on received information and arrested Margeret Nyapimbi (36) in connection with a case of fraud.

The suspect used a fake Zimbabwe School Examination Council Certificate to secure enrolment at Morgen Zintec Teachers College.

The arrest of the suspect led to the recovery of the forged certificate

In other news, police in Mvurwi are investigating case of robbery which occurred at Tsapato Farm on 05/03/24 at around 2330 hours in which six male suspects who were armed with sticks, attacked three farm workers before stealing 36 goats and 11 sheep.

The suspects loaded the loot in an unregistered white Mitsubishi motor vehicle and drove off.

Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews