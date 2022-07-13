Image: InfoMinZw

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has given the Zimbabwe Moot Court team US$30 000 as a token of appreciation for representing the country with distinction.

The team beat 16 other nations to be crowned World Moot Court champions.

Speaking during the ceremony, President Mnangagwa said:

“I am told that amongst the 16 countries participating, Zimbabwe was the only African Country and you managed to brush aside American and European competition to be crowned World champions of the High School International Moot Court Competition.”

He added that the girls and boys of the Zimbabwe Moot Court team must be recognized as an emblem of the potential and talent that exists among the young people of the great country, Zimbabwe.

“Indeed the team has proven to be a beacon of excellence in problem analysis, research and oral presentation,” he said.

Meanwhile, at the same event, President Mnangagwa also honoured Major Winnie Zharare, the first Zimbabwean to receive the prestigious United Nations Military Gender Advocate of the year award for her outstanding efforts to integrate gender perspectives into peace keeping activities.

“As Commander in Chief I recognize that every soilder distinguishes themselves through winning battles; however this achievement speaks volumes of Major Zharare’s dedication to duty as well as her capabilities with regards to meeting the set UN criteria for the award,” said Mnangagwa as he present her with a US$10 000 token of appreciation.

Zwnews