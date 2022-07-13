The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe RBZ has released results for the latest foreign currency exchange auction system showing the bids were made and the allocations thereof.

Meanwhile, RBZ has emphasized that it has not yet released any gold coins as they will become available on 25 July 2022 as earlier advised by the bank.

The central bank was responding to videos and messages which were circulating on social media recently purporting or that gold coins are available for sale and that some people already have them.

Zwnews