A 25-YEAR-OLD Tsholotsho woman lost her toddler after the girl sustained third degree burns from hot cooking oil after lifting a pan from the fire.

The woman had left her four-year-old in the custody of a neighbour as she went to seek medical attention at Tsholotsho District Hospital.

After the incident, the girl was rushed to the same hospital, but her mother decided the burns were minor and administered some traditional medicines.

Matabeleland North police provincial spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident yesterday calling on members of the public to be careful whenever they are minding children.

“On 16 March, the woman aged 25 years of Bhizeni line, Chief Magama, Tsholotsho left her daughter in the care of a neighbour while she proceeded to Tsholotsho District Hospital to seek medical attention.

“The neighbour started preparing breakfast and placed a pan with cooking oil on fire intending to bake buns (in the kitchen hut),” said Insp Banda.

“The minor entered the kitchen hut without her knowledge and moved the pan, resulting in the hot oil spilling on her. The neighbour heard her scream and came to her rescue. The child sustained burns on stomach and back.”

He said the neighbour headed for the hospital, but before she could reach her destination, she met the child’s mother who examined the child and concluded the burns were minor.

“The mother took her home and administered some traditional medicine, but unfortunately, on 23 March, the child’s condition deteriorated and she passed on. The matter was reported at ZRP Tsholotsho and investigations are in progress,” said Insp Banda. —Chronicle