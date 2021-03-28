Zimbabwe’s former main opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai (MDC-T) senior member and spokesman Obert Gutu, who recently joined Zanu PF amid great joy and publicity, might have to soon resign from the ruling party.

Gutu is one of the 29 candidates who have been shortlisted for interviews to fill in vacancies at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) which will be held in public in Harare on the 14 April, 2021.

And if he is appointed a member of the Commission, he will have to resign from the ruling party, a few weeks after joining it.

This could be in line with Section 236 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe which specifically states that members of commissions are to be non-political.

“It is possible though for a political party member to be appointed to the commission, but he/ she must relinquish party membership within 30 days of such appointment,” reads part of the clause.

Members of the commission must be chosen for their integrity and their knowledge and understanding of, and experience in, mediation, conciliation, conflict prevention and management, post-conflict reconciliation or peace building.

-Zwnews