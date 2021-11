Zimdancehall artists, Tocky Vibes and Ndunge Yut are tonight expected to set the small Midlands town of Gokwe ablaze when they perform at a night club in the agrarian urban centre.

The pair will this Saturday night perform at Volley Night Club, otherwise popularly known as KwaTaku.

Local deejays, The Great Simplex and T Maan Mount Zion will be on the decks while local artists P-Styles, Cypher T, Muzzy and Major 263 are expected to curtain raise the main entertainers of the night.

Zwnews