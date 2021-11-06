Main opposition MDC Alliance leader has said that Mashonaland Central is not a stronghold of Zanu PF, claiming that the long-ruling party only uses violence and force to win elections in the province.

Chamisa, who is currently holding interface rallies in the province wrote on Twitter:

“I’m in Guruve, Mahuwe, Mbire (and) Mvurwi for the interface. It’s a myth, a lie that Mash Central is their stronghold.They just use force (and) violence. Nobody deploys violence in their stronghold.Violence is evidence of lack of support.A New Great Zimbabwe is loading..Happy Sabbath friends!”

Zwnews