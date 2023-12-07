File photo for illustration purposes

Farmers who depend on rain-fed tobacco farming are counting losses as the golden leaf is now wilting in seedbeds owing to the current heat wave.

Temperatures have been steadily increasing in most parts of the country with rains remaining elusive, dampening prospects for farmers amid depleting pastures for livestock and drying dams, especially in the southern region.

The Zimbabwe Tobacco Growers Association says the current heat wave being experienced across the country has left farmers counting heavy losses.

The Meteorological Service Department of Zimbabwe (MSDZ) says over the past few days there have been clear skies as opposed to clouds and this is what has caused the heat wave.

The country’s economy is agrobased and tobacco is one of Zimbabwe’s major foreign currency earners.

Zwnews