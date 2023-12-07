Recalled Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators and councillors have been barred by the High Court from running in Saturday’s by-elections.

However, the by-election in Mabvuku Tafara is going ahead with a CCC candidate Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi on the ballot after self styled party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu said he was recalled in error

Apparently, the ruling had left the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in an awkward situation as it had already printed and delivered ballot papers for Saturday’s by-elections.

The names were checked and verified by candidates in places like Tshabalala Ward 21, before today’s court ruling ordering ZEC to expunge the names of recalled CCC candidates.

Zwnews