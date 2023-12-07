Marry Mubaiwa’s attempted murder trial will continue on December 14 with her lawyer set to cross-examine her ex husband, vice president Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga entered the court using magistrates entrance where he testified in camera today.

Apparently, Mubaiwa’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa charged as Chiwenga testifies in secret.

“It doesn’t matter if one is the vice president, a stripper or the discarded ex-spouse – we are all equal before the law,” she said.

Earlier on, magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka ordered the public and journalists to leave court after ruling that Chiwenga should testify in camera at ex-wife’s attempted murder trial.

Feresi said by virtue of the witness’ office, his privacy must be protected.

Apparently, in previous session, prosecutor Lancelot Mutsokoti said Chiwenga is the next witness after his doctor, former deputy health minister, John Mangwiro concluded their testimonies.

Mangwiro said Mubaiwa forcibly removed the central line tube that was attached to Chiwenga’s chest to supply food and medicine to his body.

Chiwenga accuses ex wife Marry Mubaiwa of trying to kill him when he was critically ill and undergoing treatment at Netcare Hospital in Pretoria back in 2019.

Zwnews