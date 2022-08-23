Exiled former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi says the detention of Citizens Coalition for Change vice chairperson Job Sikhala is a politically charged matter such that judges and magistrates are feeling uneasy handling it.

“MaJudge nemaMagistrates varikunakurirana nyaya ya Job Sikhala hanzi iri hot unoitwa hwaJustice Erica Ndewere,” he says.

Mzembi adds that judges who have been victimized for doing their jobs without fear or favor deserve to be saluted.

“Ivo (Ndevere) Judge pane akambozovafungavo ? How do we win the sympathy of the Bench if we forget such judicial martyrs? Pamwe tinokonewavo,” he says.

Meanwhile, Sikhala was arrested several months ago on allegations of inciting public violence.

He has been denied bail on several times with critics saying he is being persecuted for political reasons.

Zwnews