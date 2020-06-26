Controversial actress and radio personality Tinopona Katsande, widely known as Tin Tin in entertainment circles, is in the eye of a storm after she reportedly ferried the corpse of a close friend who had collapsed and subsequently passed on at her Belvedere apartment, to the deceased’s residence without procedurally informing relatives and police authorities.

Family members of the deceased Rebecca Chinyerere are now up in arms with Tin Tin over the mysterious circumstances which saw the former Studio 263 character bringing her body to the Chinyerere residence in a hired tax, with the deceased’s surviving two children in the same taxi.

Quite puzzlingly, Katsande had, a day before the untimely death of her friend, visited the Chinyerere residence to pick her up despite the late Rebbeca’s brother advising his late sister against the decision to leave home, since she was on medication.

Rebecca is said to have convinced her brother that she would be back the following morning as she was also going with her two children. Sadly, as fate would have it, she then collapsed and died while in a bathroom at Katsande’s residence in Belvedere, the following day.

But it is the reckless manner in which Katsande handled Rebecca’s death which has resulted in the Chinyerere family suing their late relative’s celebrity personality.

The case has been reported at Avondale Police Station under RRB number 4381451.

Rebecca, who is survived by her two sons, will be buried in Guruve tomorrow.

“We know that death is there (sic) but the way Katsande failed to respect it left us with more questions than answers,” family spokesperson Ishmael Chinyerere told the state media.

“After she saw that her (Tino) friend had collapsed while naked, she went on to clothe her,” Ishmael further explained.

“If we had known the cause (of death), we would say okay. She came and picked up my daughter only for her to come later with her dead body.Handizive kuti pane chakaitika here ikoko, munozivawo kufunga kwedu kwechivanhu munhu waabva naye achitamba nevana vake, kwozouya chonzi chava chitunha. Munongofungira kuti pane zvakaitika kunyangwe musina proof yacho munongofungawo kuti asi ndizvo zvaanga amutakurira,” he said.

Added Ishmael:

“If she was a normal person, when she saw that her friend had collapsed she should have called the brother to inform him.From the night she came with the body, we thought that she was going to come just to show remorse but we haven’t seen her,” Ishmael emotionally narrated.

Cocaine overdose killed Rebecca?

Meanwhile, there is also a version which insinuates that Rebecca, who was allegedly into hard drugs, could have possibly succumbed to an overdose of the interdicted cocaine.

According to a source, Rebecca was set to undergo rehabilitation over her alleged abuse of hard drugs.

“Rebecca was a drug addict but she had since stopped up until recently when she returned from Chakari where she was staying. When she came back here, Tino came to pick her up and she spent a week with her only to return not feeling well. Tino also dumped her again here,” a source said.

According to the source, Rebecca’s hospital records had shown that she had used cocaine, and was set to undergo rehabilitation.

The unnamed source also revealed that prior to Think visiting her late friend’s residence to pick her up, Rebecca had received foreign currency remmitances amounting to around US$80.

However Katsande’s mobile phone has been unreachable since the day of the tragic incident.

She was also told by Rebecca’s family to return back with explanations for investigating police officers, but is yet to set foot on the family home of her departed friend since the day she left the corpse.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews