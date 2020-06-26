The frontman of a local teacher union organisation has been picked up by police in Harare after he last week organised a successful street protest in the ancient city of Masvingo, demanding the government to pay teachers’ salaries in United States dollars.

Reports from the capital Harare indicate that Obert Masaraure, president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has been transferred to Masvingo where the salary protests took place last week.

“Our President Obert Masaraure has been arrested by the law and order section Harare central police for fighting for living wages for soldiers, (police), Teachers and the rest of civil servants. He is being transferred to Masvingo,” said ARTUZ in comments posted on Twitter.

Details of the charges he was picked up for were still skeletal during the time of publishing, although it is highly likely that his arrest is in connection with last week’s salary protest held by Artuz.

more details to follow…

Zwnews