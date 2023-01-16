Image: Mbare Times

Actress and media personality Tinopona Katsande says her heart is “sore” and her mind “fuzzy” as she undergoes treatment for cervical cancer, reports Mbare Times.

Tin Tin, as she is also known by her fans, was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 and has been undergoing chemotherapy since then.

On Sunday, Katsande announced that starting this week, she will be undergoing radiotherapy, another cancer treatment regimen.

Chemotherapy is a cancer treatment where medicine is used to kill cancer cells, while radiotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that uses beams of intense energy to kill cancer cells.

Posting on her Facebook page on Sunday, Tino said: “Today is a tough day for me.

“Radiotherapy is starting this week. I’ve decided to shave my head before I have to shave it. My heart is sore. My mind is fuzzy.

Katsande rose to fame in the early 2000s as Joyce Huni on the popular soapie Studio 263 which was airing on ZTV, and thus how she made a name for herself.

After leaving the show she disappeared for some years in the public eye and then resurfaced as a radio presenter on ZiFM stereo before being involved in a scandalous s.e.xtape with her then boyfriend.

The former studio 263 actress is now selling eggs for a living.

Pictures of the former talented actress and radio presenter holding a crate of eggs recently went viral on social media, with fans expressing their support for her.

Others bemoaned the country’s economy saying it has reduced talented artists to pale shadows of former selves.

Zwnews