ZANU-PF National Secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa has warned Citizens Coalition for Change CCC leaders Tendai Biti, Charlton Hwende and Welshman Ncube to be very careful of party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Chinamasa says Chamisa is a dictator who wants Biti, Hwende Ncube’s scalps.

“Ladies & Gentlemen, Comrades & Friends in the public interest permit me to act the soothsayer to Interim CCC Vice Leaders (whatever their titles may be) Professor Welshman Ncube, Tendayi Biti & Interim Secretary General Chalton Hwende. I say to them ‘Beware the Ides of March’.

“The Dictator Nero you faithfully groomed over many years is wielding the Sword of Damocles over your heads.

“If you haven’t heard it yet the Dictator is on a whispering campaign alleging that the 3 of you & other lesser mortals are an outfit of the Revolutionary Mass Party ZanuPF.

Zwnews