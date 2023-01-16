Fugitive cop killer Jaison Muvhevhi has reportedly been arrested by police with help from citizens in Mozambique.

Emerging details are that Muvhevhi the former Criminal Investigations Department officer had fled into the neighboring country.

He was on the run after shooting and killing three people among them a prophet as well as a senior police officer, while injuring other two more people.

The officer who was injured is said to be in a critical condition and is admitted at a local hospital.

As investigations and a hunt for hunt for him was launched, police yesterday located him in Chiduku area near Rusape, where it is alleged, a fierce shoot out ensued.

It is alleged during the intense exchange of gunfire, Muvhevhi felt the heat and abandoned his Toyota Allion vehicle and escaped on foot.

He is alleged to have fled into the nearby mountain and left a gun in the vehicle. Yesterday national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the hunt for the suspect is ongoing.

https://mobile.twitter.com/zimlive/status/1614898427044806656/mediaviewer