Masvingo businessman lost US$ 15 000 cash and other valuables valued at US$ 2 000 after seven unknown suspects armed with an identified pistol, machetes and axes, stormed his home at about 0300 hours.

Meanwhile, police in Inyathi are investigating a case of murder which occurred at Carrison Farm, Fort Rixon on 13/09/21 at about 2000 hours.

In this case, a male adult was killed during a beer binge.

The ZRP is looking for two suspects Buhle Nyoni & Luckson Sibanda in connection with the case.

In yet another case, police have arrested Jimson Ncube in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred at Ngoma Village, Gwanda on 13/08/21.

The suspect struck the victim once on the head with a machete.

