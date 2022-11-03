ZANU PF says the much anticipated 2023 general elections are a delayed match, as the party has won it already before even the first vote is casted.

The ruling party through its social media handle, ZANU PF Patriots, says: “2023 takachigwinha kare.”

Apparently, political watchers agree with ZANU PF that the 2023 elections are screwed in their favour as the playing field is not level.

Critics say as long as reforms are not implemented, ZANU PF will always maintain unfair advantage over the seemingly popular opposition.

The ruling party has over the years been accused of vote rigging using the captured Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Zwnews