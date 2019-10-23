Tight water rationing for Mutare

Mutare City Council has rolled out a tight water rationing schedule that will see some areas receiving supplies once a week.

The local authority’s spokesman, Mr Spren Mtiwi, said council was failing to provide adequate water supplies because of the constrained conveyance capacity of the aged piping network.

“We have enough water from the source but we are failing to distribute it to every household because our pipes are too small. They are failing to service the growing population. We are thus rationing to ensure fair distribution,” he said.

state media