SOUTH AFRICA: DA’s Mmusi Maimane resigns

DA leader Mmusi Maimane and his federal chairperson Athol Trollip resigned on Wednesday 23 October, rejecting requests from the party’s federal executive to complete their terms until the DA holds its early congress and leaving the DA temporarily without a leader.

Maimane and Trollip made the announcements after a marathon meeting at the party’s Nkululeko House in Bruma, Johannesburg.

“There comes a time when leaders must step back from all the noise and conjecture, and make a sober and honest assessment as to what the future holds,” said Maimane.2

“And in the end we have come to the conclusion that despite my best efforts, the DA is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.”

Maimane will stay on as the DA’s parliamentary leader until the end of 2019. He said he will remain in politics but did not explain in what role.

He assured voters he would see them in their communities.

AGENCIES