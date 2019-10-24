NUST student killed by “friends” over prostitute

A student at NUST was allegedly killed by his six friends in a fight over town thigh vendors.

It is alleged that Tyson Gumiremhete (25) was killed by his six friends identified as Mcebisi Madikani (26), Simbarashe Mupfunya (24), Nigel Mupfunya (24), Nigel Dube (25), Arnold Matara (24) and Motusi Ngulube (24) after they had a misunderstanding over hoo_kers.

The gang of 6 allegedly met Gumiremhete in the city and went to the club where they had a fight and they punched and struck him with broken bottles all over his body.

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his grave injuries and died as a result.

Bulawayo Metropolitan provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident to the Chronicle.

“I can confirm that a man aged 25 was attacked by six men last week Saturday at a night club and we are still investigating,” she said.

His family were not available for an interview as they had already left for his burial in Karoi however his friend, Mr Bernard Ngulube, said Gumiremhete- a parallel student in the sciences faculty- was also a vendor in the city.

“Tyson made pocket money by selling jewelry and beads at City Hall since he came from a poor background. That day he knocked off early and told me that he’s going to a club to refresh his mind. I’m so hurt that my friend died so soon. I was with him on Saturday before his friends came and asked him to go clubbing with them,” he said.

He said he doubted that his friend was killed over prosti_tutes as he had a girlfriend at school