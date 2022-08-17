Bodies of three Zimbabwean men were found with multiple gun wounds in Western Cape, South Africa on Sunday morning.

As reported, one body was found in a vehicle, another one just behind the vehicle while the third was found in a shack on the same premise in Mbekweni area.

The police confirmed the development and are withholding their identities until their next of kins are notified.

Meanwhile, a number of Zimbabweans have been murdered in SA in different scenarios.

Some of them by mere criminals but others through organised crimes like xenophobia.

Zwnews