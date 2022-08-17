The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) says its members after checking bank balances following pay deposits have no option but to declare incapacitation until further notice.

The teachers described the just deposited pay as a salary scare.

ARTUZ says until their employer agrees to the demand for a fair living wage that matches the standard cost of living then they rather stick to their guns.

“Most of our membership received their salaries between yesterday noon and this morning. They all sited issues of deductions and salary erosion caused by inflation,” says the teachers union.

ARTUZ adds: “The employer has long refused to restore our pre-October 2018 USD 540 salaries!

“The paltry wages we are earning are way below the standard cost of living. Recent basket of needs statistics showed that an average family of 5 requires an average amount of US $520 to Carter for their basic monthly needs while the teacher’s earns 3 times less.”

Zwnews