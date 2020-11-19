A dark cloud has blanketed the Mugadza area in Headlands following the death of three children from the same family in a suspected case of food poisoning that has left the local community in shock and disbelief.

The three from Mugadza area, village 21 in Headlands died this Monday and Tuesday.

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Tavhirigwa Kakohwa confirmed the death of three children who have been identified as Rutendo aged 11, Sarah (8) and Esro Mabvuwa (13).

The father of the deceased Joseph Mabvuwa and the mother Fortunate Chitowamombe who are yet to come to terms with the tragedy narrated the circumstances that led to the death of three children.

Rusape General Hospital Medical Superintendent, Dr Steward Karembo said they tried helping the siblings but their efforts were fruitless.

The local community is equally shocked with the local leadership, Makoni rural district council and well-wishers assisting the bereaved family.

Meanwhile two other children, Abraham and Ndewashe who were admitted together with the deceased at Rusape General Hospital have been discharged. -Zbc

Like 224 Dislike 28

106308

0

0

cookie-check

Three siblings die in suspected food poisoning

no