Ginimbi’s relatives were reportedly handed a US$5000 bill to cover expenses related to Michelle “Moana” Amuli’s funeral.

Moana was burnt beyond recognition as Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s Rolls Royce caught fire after hitting a tree last week on Sunday.

The drama comes a day after Moana’s father appeared in a video explaining how he seperated with Moana’s mother who left him with a very young baby for another man in the 90s.

Kadungure family spokesperson, Darlington Kadungure, said they received a list from Moana’s mother.

Said Darlington:

“We are here to represent the Kadungure family and we have a list of what they expect us to settle for the burial of Moana,” said Kadungure.

“The list includes payment for the metal coffin they want and other things.

“We do not have enough of what they are expecting from us since the person who had the money (Ginimbi) perished in the same accident that claimed Moana.

“We met as a family and collected something we are sure they will accept since it does not add to what they expected us to pay.

“We are sorry about the tragedy that claimed Moana, two others and our brother Genius. We still believe this mishap robbed us important people to the four families at one time,” he said.