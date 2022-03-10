The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported the death of three people at SOS, Jumbo Mine Mazoe on 09 March 2022, the victims together with six other illegal miners entered a mine shaft in a bid to prospect for gold ore.

The trio suffocated to death due to underground gasses while six others managed to escape.

Meanwhile four of the survivors who escaped were taken to Concession Hospital after being affected by the gas.

In another incident, police in Harare are investigating a murder case where a female juvenile (17) was found dead in a maize field at Kaseplan Farm, Pomona, Borrowdale on 09/03/22.

The body was bleeding from the mouth and nose facing upwards with the skirt dropped to the toes.

A pair of shoes, handbag and a packet of salt were placed beside the body.

Zwnews