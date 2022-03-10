Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa concluded his state visit to Kenya today amid new signs he is worried sick that if veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga takes over from Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in August that would further isolate his regime as happened in Zambia.

The NewsHawks recently exclusively reported Mnangagwa has of late been deeply worried Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, close to main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, would fund the Citizens Coaliton for Change in the 2023 elections, while vigorously pushing for change.

A week after the story, Mnangagwa sent a Zanu PF delegation to Lusaka to meet Hichilema’s United Party for National Development leaders in a bid to forge new relations and gag its youth leader Joseph Kalimbwe who is a thorn in the flesh for the authoritarian local ruling party.

Hichilema recently met Chamisa in January in Johannesburg, South Africa, at a book launch and the two held private discussions over a number of critical issues of mutual interest.

This raised fears in Harare that Hichilema is supporting Chamisa to take from Mnangagwa, come 2023.

Meanwhile, Odinga looks set to take over from Kenyatta in the August elections ahead of deputy president William Ruto.

In a dramatic arrangement, Kenyatta is supporting his hitherto biter rival Odinga to replace him after the two cut a surprise strategic power deal to move Kenyatta forward.

