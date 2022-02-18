Image for illustration purpose only

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has confirmed a fatal Road Traffic Accident involving a Toyota Hiace vehicle AFA 5168 which occurred at the 276 km peg along Masvingo- Beitbridge Road on 17/02/22 at about 0530 hours resulting in the death of three people and injury of seven others.

According to police, investigations so far have revealed that all the victims are foreign nationals who had entered the country illegally.

Apparently, police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred on a footpath in Nehanda, Dzivarasekwa on 17/02/21 at about 2100 hours.

The victim was walking home with his wife when he was attacked by an unknown suspect who was holding a beer bottle and sustained a deep cut on the head before he was rushed to hospital where he died upon admission.

Zwnews